Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spurts 4.75%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.89%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 4.75% today to trade at Rs 167.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.89% to quote at 4058.54. The index is up 12.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 3.57% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 3.3% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 116.83 % over last one year compared to the 50.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 15.28% over last one month compared to 12.09% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 186 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 46.35 on 04 Nov 2020.

