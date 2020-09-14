Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.28% to Rs 47.86 croreNet Loss of Indiabulls Real Estate reported to Rs 94.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 119.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.28% to Rs 47.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 836.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.86836.58 -94 OPM %-111.1430.53 -PBDT-83.99130.25 PL PBT-90.98122.41 PL NP-94.56-119.37 21
