Indiabulls Real Estate soars after turnaround Q2 numbers

Indiabulls Real Estate jumped 6.76% to Rs 175.20 after the real estate company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.53 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 76.13 crore in Q2 FY21.Revenue from operations soared 1632% to Rs 349 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 20.15 crore registered in Q2 FY21. The realtor reported a profit before tax of Rs 23.47 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 77.82 crore in Q2 FY21.
The company's consolidated debt net of cash and liquid investments stood at Rs 967 crore as on 30 September 2021 as compared to Rs 2,025 crore as on 21 March 2020 wherein total sold receivables and completed inventory in hand was at Rs 3,369 crore as on date.
Indiabulls Real Estate is engaged in the development of real estate projects and allied activities.
