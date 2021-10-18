Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 100.58 points or 2.86% at 3615.44 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 12.92%), Adani Power Ltd (up 10%),NHPC Ltd (up 8.59%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.05%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.97%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.93%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.4%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.4%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.39%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 435.96 or 0.71% at 61741.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.65 points or 0.78% at 18482.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 309.29 points or 1.03% at 30202.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.16 points or 1.28% at 9412.56.

On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 750 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

