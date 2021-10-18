Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 87.59 points or 2.76% at 3266.85 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 12.92%), Adani Power Ltd (up 10%),NHPC Ltd (up 8.59%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.35%),SJVN Ltd (up 3.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.06%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.1%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.05%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.97%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.81%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.41%), and GE T&D India Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 435.96 or 0.71% at 61741.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.65 points or 0.78% at 18482.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 309.29 points or 1.03% at 30202.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.16 points or 1.28% at 9412.56.

On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 750 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)