Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up leads gainers in 'B' group

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2020.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up spiked 13.30% to Rs 103.5 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd soared 11.97% to Rs 23.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39462 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd surged 11.96% to Rs 30.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51168 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd advanced 11.41% to Rs 45.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd added 11.18% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22916 shares in the past one month.

