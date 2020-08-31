Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Superhouse Ltd and Precision Camshafts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2020.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Superhouse Ltd and Precision Camshafts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2020.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd crashed 13.91% to Rs 90.95 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51093 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up tumbled 12.32% to Rs 95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd lost 11.40% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd slipped 10.78% to Rs 95.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12011 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd plummeted 10.75% to Rs 36.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89025 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)