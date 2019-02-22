Indiabulls Ventures Ltd spurts 6.8%, up for third straight session

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 317.95, up 6.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.95% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 317.95, up 6.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10783. The Sensex is at 35840, down 0.16%. Indiabulls Ventures Ltd has dropped around 12.02% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11386.8, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.48 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 208.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU