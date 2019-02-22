Tata Motors-DVR up for fifth session

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 88.3, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% spurt in and a 24.41% spurt in the Auto.

Tata Motors-DVR is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.3, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 10787.1. The Sensex is at 35854.38, down 0.12%. Tata Motors-DVR has dropped around 7.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has dropped around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8156.75, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88.35, up 0.17% on the day. Tata Motors-DVR is down 56.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.41% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 26.71 based on earnings ending December 18.

