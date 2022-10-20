IndiaMART InterMESH slips after Q2 PAT contracts nearly 17% YoY

IndiaMART InterMESH fell 1.34% to Rs 4432.30 after the company reported 16.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.4 crore despite a 31.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 240.6 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose by 77.6% to Rs 183.6 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 103.4 crore in Q2 FY22, primarily due to a sharp rise in employee expenses (up 66.7% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 92.7 crore, down by 14.6% from Rs 108.6 crore in Q2 FY22.

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services.

