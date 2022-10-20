IndiaMART InterMESH slips after Q2 PAT contracts nearly 17% YoY

JUST IN
IndiaMART InterMESH fell 1.34% to Rs 4432.30 after the company reported 16.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.4 crore despite a 31.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 240.6 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose by 77.6% to Rs 183.6 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 103.4 crore in Q2 FY22, primarily due to a sharp rise in employee expenses (up 66.7% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 92.7 crore, down by 14.6% from Rs 108.6 crore in Q2 FY22.

IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:44 IST

