Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit declines 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh declined 16.79% to Rs 68.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 240.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.240.60182.4023.4044.63100.30111.4092.70108.6068.4082.20

