Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit declines 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 240.60 croreNet profit of Indiamart Intermesh declined 16.79% to Rs 68.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 240.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales240.60182.40 32 OPM %23.4044.63 -PBDT100.30111.40 -10 PBT92.70108.60 -15 NP68.4082.20 -17
