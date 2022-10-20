JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers rises for 5th day, Nifty settles at 17,563.95, IndusInd Bank slides over 4%
Business Standard

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit declines 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 240.60 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh declined 16.79% to Rs 68.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 240.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales240.60182.40 32 OPM %23.4044.63 -PBDT100.30111.40 -10 PBT92.70108.60 -15 NP68.4082.20 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU