IndiaMART gains as board to mull buyback on 28th April

IndiaMART InterMESH rose 2.80% to Rs 4944.05 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 28 April 2022.The company's board will also consider Q4 March 2022 results and consider final dividend, if any, on 28 April 2022.
IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace, connecting buyers with suppliers. Its consolidated net profit declined 12.47% to Rs 70.20 crore on 8.35% rise in net sales to Rs 188.10 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
