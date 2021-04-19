Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 22% stake in software development firm Truckhall

Indiamart Intermesh has indirectly, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 22% of the Share Capital (on fully diluted basis) of Truckhall.

The target entity is engaged in the business of creating online marketplace and software development for the logistics industry including running and managing a digital platform 'SuperProcure'.

SuperProcure, is a SaaS based platform that digitizes the entire freight sourcing, by finding the best possible rates through a transparent bidding and auction structure, and dispatch monitoring system of the logistics department of any business, offering complete and real time visibility of all the events in the entire dispatch cycle, from indenting to delivery, via alerts, dashboards and reports, which improves collaboration amongst all stakeholders leading to better efficiency in the entire process.

