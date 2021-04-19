Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 22% stake in software development firm Truckhall

Indiamart Intermesh has indirectly, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 22% of the Share Capital (on fully diluted basis) of Truckhall.
The target entity is engaged in the business of creating online marketplace and software development for the logistics industry including running and managing a digital platform 'SuperProcure'.
SuperProcure, is a SaaS based platform that digitizes the entire freight sourcing, by finding the best possible rates through a transparent bidding and auction structure, and dispatch monitoring system of the logistics department of any business, offering complete and real time visibility of all the events in the entire dispatch cycle, from indenting to delivery, via alerts, dashboards and reports, which improves collaboration amongst all stakeholders leading to better efficiency in the entire process.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU