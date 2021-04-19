Trading in shares of Coffee Day Enterprises to resume from 26 April

Coffee Day Enterprises announced that the Revocation of Suspension of trading in the Equity Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises has been done by National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange vide their letter dated 16 April 2021.

The Trading in the securities of the company will be resumed from 26 April 2021 in T group

