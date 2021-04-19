K E C International to complete balance work on Warora-Kurnool Transmission project

K E C International (KEC) has signed project/ novation agreements with Warora-Kurnool Transmission (WKTL), a subsidiary of Adani Transmission (ATL) for Rs. 477 crore to complete the balance work of the Transmission lines in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana and release of the earlier dues of this project.

The execution of these transmission lines is expected to commence shortly. ATL had signed agreements with Essel Infraprojects (EIL) on 26 March 2021 for acquisition of WKTL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)