Indiamart Intermesh to acquire accounting software solutions provider - Busy Infotech

Indiamart Intermesh has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% paid up capital of Busy Infotech (BUSY). Subsequent to the said acquisition, BUSY shall become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The cost of acquisition is up to Rs 500 crore.

Busy Infotech through its product 'BUSY Accounting Software' or 'BUSY' offers web based business accounting solution for the companies. The solution also offers GST billing & return filing, TDS/TCS, configurable GST compliant invoicing, inventory management. The solution is offered in three variants namely Basic, Standard, and Enterprise Edition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)