TCS recognized as a Microsoft Cloud Retail Partner

Tata Consultancy Services is now a partner for the newly-launched Microsoft Cloud for Retail, expanding its collaboration with the hyperscaler.
TCS will combine its deep industry knowledge, and experience from working with leading retailers worldwide and its multi-horizon cloud transformation framework, to help retail clients accelerate their growth and transformation journeys using Microsoft Cloud for Retail. Microsoft Cloud for Retail is a secure industry specific cloud that brings together various Microsoft technologies, linked by a common data model to connect experiences across the end-to-end shopper journey with integrated and intelligent capabilities.
TCS is a Microsoft Gold Partner and Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner, recognized for its expertise in delivering the highest quality of service on Azure.
It offers a comprehensive set of end-to-end services and intellectual property such as TCS Optumera, its award-winning AI-powered retail optimization platform, and a host of other accelerators on the retail cloud. TCS' large global team of Microsoft-certified specialists will help clients harness the power of AI, automation, and cloud to provide greater visibility and control of data, uncover deep insights, design dynamic personalized experiences, and drive growth.
TCS will also use its Pace Ports, a global network of co-innovation hubs that bring together a collaborative ecosystem of startups, technology partners, and academia to spur innovation.
