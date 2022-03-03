RattanIndia's BankSe app now available on Apple App Store

-
RattanIndia Enterprises announced that BankSe application is now also available on Apple App Store for all iOS devices. BankSe app for all iOS devices can be downloaded from https://bityl.co/B6le on App Store.
BankSe which is already available through the web portal www.bankse.in and on the Google Play Store for Android devices https://ggle.io/4iHK .
With this BankSe has increased its reach to cover the of users of smartphones, tablets and other computing devices across all widely used platforms.
BankSe has partnered with large commercial banks and NBFCs in India to offer personal loans, 2W-loans and credit cards segments in a hassle free process. Apart from this users can also download their free credit reports on the BankSe apps and website.
