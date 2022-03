Supreme Industries receives LoI worth Rs 170 cr from Indian Oil Corporation

For supply of 7.35 lakh 10 kg capacity composite LPG cylinders

Supreme Industries has received LOI for supply of 7,35,186 Nos of 10 Kg capacity Composite LPG Cylinders valuing about Rs. 170 crore from Indian Oil Corporation.

The company expects to execute entire quantity of this prestigious order over a period of 12 months. This will facilitate full utilization of existing installed capacity of Composite LPG cylinders of the company. Further, the company has geared itself to double the present capacity to reach one million pcs. per annum in next 8 to 9 months' time with a capital outlay of about Rs.50 crore. It would enable the company to execute the present order and meet the increasing demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)