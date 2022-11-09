JUST IN
Board of Godrej Consumer Products approves restructuring of overseas subsidiaries

At meeting held on 08 November 2022

The Board of Godrej Consumer Products at its meeting held on 08 November 2022 has granted in-principle approval for restructuring the wholly owned overseas subsidiaries of the Company. The proposed restructuring is to be carried out to ensure streamlining of the entities by reducing number of entities and layers. The restructuring will not have any impact on the stake held by the Company in these subsidiaries, which shall continue to remain at 100%.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 11:17 IST

