Meghmani Organics commences production at multi-product plant at Dahej

Meghmani Organics has commenced backward integrated Multi Product Plant situated at Dahej, Gujarat on 09 November 2022 to manufacture high value insecticides.

This initiative is in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Govt. of India and is in continuation to our strategic decision to meet growing agrochemical demand in domestic and Global market. The total capacity of this Plant will be 5000 TPA and total turnover of this Plant will be Rs. 600 crore plus on full year of operation.

