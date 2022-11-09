Meghmani Organics commences production at multi-product plant at Dahej

-
-
This initiative is in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Govt. of India and is in continuation to our strategic decision to meet growing agrochemical demand in domestic and Global market. The total capacity of this Plant will be 5000 TPA and total turnover of this Plant will be Rs. 600 crore plus on full year of operation.
