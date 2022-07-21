Indian Bank up for fifth session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 177.7, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% jump in NIFTY and a 14.95% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 177.7, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.6. The Sensex is at 55539.77, up 0.26%. Indian Bank has gained around 21.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 15.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2726.95, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

