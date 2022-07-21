Hindustan Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

OnMobile Global Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2022.

OnMobile Global Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2022.

Hindustan Foods Ltd spiked 13.62% to Rs 469.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 898 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd soared 12.22% to Rs 136.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd surged 12.03% to Rs 238.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5298 shares in the past one month.

Tata Communications Ltd advanced 8.76% to Rs 1065.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20728 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 7.21% to Rs 226.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34381 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)