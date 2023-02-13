Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.40% to Rs 53.89 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 50.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.40% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.8935.135.775.243.421.312.000.261.170.78

