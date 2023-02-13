Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.40% to Rs 53.89 croreNet profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 50.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.40% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.8935.13 53 OPM %5.775.24 -PBDT3.421.31 161 PBT2.000.26 669 NP1.170.78 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU