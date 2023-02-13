Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 45.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 7.11 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 45.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.115.5769.2067.153.002.082.992.072.231.53

