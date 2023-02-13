JUST IN
Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 45.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 7.11 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 45.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.115.57 28 OPM %69.2067.15 -PBDT3.002.08 44 PBT2.992.07 44 NP2.231.53 46

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

