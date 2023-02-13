Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 89.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 48.96 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 89.22% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 48.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.9646.4866.8967.255.213.693.832.473.161.67

