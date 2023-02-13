Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 89.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 27.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.34 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Palm Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 48.96 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance rose 89.22% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 48.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.9646.48 5 OPM %66.8967.25 -PBDT5.213.69 41 PBT3.832.47 55 NP3.161.67 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU