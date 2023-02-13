JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 89.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 48.96 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 89.22% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 48.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.9646.48 5 OPM %66.8967.25 -PBDT5.213.69 41 PBT3.832.47 55 NP3.161.67 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU