Indian Economy Showing Strong Signals Of Comeback Says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon the Indian industry to focus on improving Quality and Productivity. Interacting with the Office bearers of various industry associations yesterday, he called upon them to designate a few days next month, to do brainstorming on these aspects so that the Country starts getting recognition as high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service-provider. The Minister said that this could be done sectoraly or regionally, so that there is knowledge sharing among the stakeholders, and these two aspects are focussed. Goyal said that the results of the second quarter of major companies show that profitability of most of them has gone up, indicating that the Indian industry has utilized the Covid period to do the belt-tightening, improve the product-mix, and focus on quality and productivity. Goyal said that the Indian industry has shown resilience and confidence during the difficult times, which has helped the country fight the pandemic. He said that the economy is showing strong signals of comeback.
