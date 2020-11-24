Paddy Procurement Up 17.68% On Year

-
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated today that Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala,Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra with purchase of 298.74LMTs of paddy up to 22.11.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 253.85 LMT showing an increase of 17.68 % over last year.
Out of the total purchase of 298.74 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 201.99 LMT which is 67.61 % of total procurement. About 26.30 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 56402.42 Crore.
