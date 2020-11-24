JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Jubilant Industries to sell its liquor license

Google International acquires 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms
Business Standard

Momentum Of Reforms Will Continue Says Finance Minister

Capital Market 

The momentum of reforms has continued even during the pandemic & this will continue, according to Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman. She was speaking at the National MNCs' Conference 2020 organised by Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII).

The FM noted that 6 states are designing special manufacturing zones for pharma, medical devices and APIs with effective unified single window. Today not just the MNC's, but the entire industry & the economy is facing a reset exercise of doing business and this is being further strengthened by the Govt's Atmanirbhar Bharat program, she opined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU