Momentum Of Reforms Will Continue Says Finance Minister

-
ALSO READ
Confederation of Indian Industry Outlines Ten Point Agenda For Increasing India's Exports
Reform Momentum To Continue Even As Headwinds To Growth Have Exacerbated: Finance Minister
FM Announces Fresh Stimulus Under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0
Government Working With RBI On Industry's Need For Restructuring Of Loans Due To COVID-19 Impact
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
-
The momentum of reforms has continued even during the pandemic & this will continue, according to Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman. She was speaking at the National MNCs' Conference 2020 organised by Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII).
The FM noted that 6 states are designing special manufacturing zones for pharma, medical devices and APIs with effective unified single window. Today not just the MNC's, but the entire industry & the economy is facing a reset exercise of doing business and this is being further strengthened by the Govt's Atmanirbhar Bharat program, she opined.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU