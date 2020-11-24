Momentum Of Reforms Will Continue Says Finance Minister

The momentum of reforms has continued even during the pandemic & this will continue, according to Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman. She was speaking at the National MNCs' Conference 2020 organised by Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII).

The FM noted that 6 states are designing special manufacturing zones for pharma, medical devices and APIs with effective unified single window. Today not just the MNC's, but the entire industry & the economy is facing a reset exercise of doing business and this is being further strengthened by the Govt's Atmanirbhar Bharat program, she opined.

