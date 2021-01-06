Indian Economy To Grow 5.4%, Services And Manufacturing Sector Recovery Gaining Momentum

India's economy is estimated to contract by 9.6% in the fiscal year 2020-21, reflecting a sharp drop in household spending and private investment though growth is expected to recover to 5.4% in 2021, the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.

The informal sector, which accounts for four-fifths of employment, has also been subject to severe income losses during the pandemic. Recent high-frequency data indicate that the services and manufacturing recovery are gaining momentum, the report said.

