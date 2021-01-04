Rabi Cereals Area Down Nearly 10% On Year

The area under rabi crop edged up by 2.91% to 620.71 lakh hectares (lha) till 1st January 2021 as compared to the corresponding week last year, according to data released by Agriculture Ministry. The area under wheat stood at 325.35 hecatres (lha), recording a rise of 3.63% over nearly 314 lha in the same week last year. The pulses area soared by 4.67% to 154.80 lha. Acreage under Chana or Gram jumped 5.77%.

Area under oilseeds is around 80.60 lh, up 6.16% compared to the same period last year. Mustardseed area jumped by 8.65% to 72.39 lha. Coarse cereals acreage continued to fall though, sliding 9.57% on year to 45.12lh. The area of maize and barley fell down by 8.50% and 9% respectively.

