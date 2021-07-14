Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Spikes 2.39%

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd has added 14.24% over last one month compared to 8.17% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd rose 2.39% today to trade at Rs 418.35. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.82% to quote at 2722.84. The index is down 8.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 1.74% and ABB India Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 79.51 % over last one year compared to the 46.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd has added 14.24% over last one month compared to 8.17% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57502 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 420.25 on 14 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.6 on 22 Jul 2020.

