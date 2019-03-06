JUST IN
Indian Hume Pipe Company bags two projects worth Rs 254.98 crore

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received two Letters of Acceptance aggregating to Rs.254.98 crore (including GST) from Municipal Corporation Raipur, Chhattisgarh as under: (1) Letter of Acceptance of Rs.120.79 core (including GST) under Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, Package-IV of Municipal Corporation Raipur. The project is to be completed within 18 months.(2)Letter of Acceptance of Rs.134.19 crore (including GST) under Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, Package-V of Municipal Corporation Raipur. The project is to be completed within 18 months.

The Agreements will be signed in due course.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:02 IST

