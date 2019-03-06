Indian Hume Pipe Company bags two projects worth Rs 254.98 crore

has received two Letters of Acceptance aggregating to Rs.254.98 crore (including GST) from Municipal Corporation Raipur, as under: (1) Letter of Acceptance of Rs.120.79 core (including GST) under Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, Package-IV of Municipal Corporation The project is to be completed within 18 months.(2)Letter of Acceptance of Rs.134.19 crore (including GST) under Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, Package-V of Municipal Corporation The project is to be completed within 18 months.

The Agreements will be signed in due course.

