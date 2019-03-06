Maruti Suzuki India launches WagonR S(Smart)-CNG

India announced the launch of new WagonR S(Smart)-CNG. The CNG powered WagonR will be available in Lxi variant of the 1.0 Litre engine offering best-in-class mileage of 33.54km/kg.

The new WagonR now comes with that ensures high performance with dual ECU and This technology delivers calibrated quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to more efficient fuel usage, active pickup and superior drivability.

The smart packaging of CNG cylinder brings better spare tire accessibility. The lower CNG tank position leads to better vehicle dynamics.

WagonR S-CNG will be available in states with CNG infrastructure including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, and

The factory fitted WagonR S-CNG will be available at Rs. 4.84 lakh for Lxi and Rs. 4.89 Lakh for Lxi (O) variants respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)