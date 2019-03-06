Infosys launches 2.79 lakh equity shares

Under Stock Compensation Plan

has allotted 2,79,122 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company on March 5, 2019, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, on 05 March 2019, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 21,84,46,57,220/- divided into 4,36,89,31,444 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each.

