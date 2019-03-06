Aurionpro Solutions' arm releases Isla Isolation Platform, version 4.0

Aurionpro Solutions announced that its cybersecurity arm based in USA, Cyberinc Corporation has released its Isla Isolation Platform, version 4.0. The platform release builds upon its flagship product offering expanding its capabilities through the introduction of a built‐in proxy credential theft protection, and availability of cloud, on‐premise, and hybrid deployments.
The Isla 4.0 platform release delivers the most comprehensive isolation security solution on the market as Cyberinc continues its focus on a model of true isolation that eliminates localized execution & rendering on the endpoint.
The Isla 4.0 platform launch combines the controls of a traditional Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with the power of total isolation of web, document, and email. Isla's new capabilities include:
Built‐in proxy, expanding the ability to create policy‐based URL filtering, in addition to optimizing bandwidth through content caching
Additional administrator insight into the organization's security threats, managing the sites visited by their users, and ensuring a healthy balance between productivity and security
The ability to enforce controls over content downloads and protect against document‐based threats
Protection against email attacks such as phishing, spearphishing, and credential theft
Deployment solution availability on‐premise, in the cloud or hybrid
For the first time, companies can choose a hybrid isolation security deployment. This new capability allows companies to balance their deployments with an on‐premise solution for employees who require access to sensitive, classified, compliance regulated, or protected information while allowing remote workers and additional worksites with the flexibility of protection within a cloud environment.
