Aurionpro Solutions' arm releases Isla Isolation Platform, version 4.0

announced that its cybersecurity arm based in USA, has released its Isolation Platform, version 4.0. The platform release builds offering expanding its capabilities through the introduction of a built‐in proxy credential theft protection, and availability of cloud, on‐premise, and hybrid deployments.

The 4.0 platform release delivers the most comprehensive on the market as Cyberinc continues its focus on a model of true isolation that eliminates localized execution & rendering on the endpoint.

The 4.0 platform launch combines the controls of a traditional Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with the power of total isolation of web, document, and email. Isla's new capabilities include:

 Built‐in proxy, expanding the ability to create policy‐based URL filtering, in addition to optimizing bandwidth through content caching

 insight into the organization's security threats, managing the sites visited by their users, and ensuring a healthy balance between productivity and security

 The ability to enforce controls over content downloads and protect against document‐based threats

 Protection against email attacks such as phishing, spearphishing, and credential theft

 Deployment solution availability on‐premise, in the cloud or hybrid

For the first time, companies can choose a hybrid isolation security deployment. This new capability allows companies to balance their deployments with an on‐premise solution for employees who require access to sensitive, classified, compliance regulated, or protected information while allowing remote workers and additional worksites with the flexibility of protection within a cloud environment.

