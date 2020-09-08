Board of Jindal Stainless approves change in nominee director

At meeting held on 08 September 2020

The Board of Jindal Stainless at its meeting held on 08 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Parveen Kumar Malhotra (DIN : 03494232), in place of Gautam Kanjilal (DIN: 03034033), as a Nominee Director on the recommendation of the State Bank of India, acting as the lead bank of the consortium of lenders of the Company, w.e.f. 8 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)