Infosys Finacle positioned as Leader in Digital Banking Processing Platforms

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Processing Platforms, Corporate Banking, and The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Processing Platforms, (Retail Banking), Q3 2020.

Finacle has been positioned as a Leader in the report by Forrester, following an evaluation of the 9 most significant Corporate banking solutions on 37 criteria across current offering, strategy and market presence.

