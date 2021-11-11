Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slides 3.12%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 0.61% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 3.12% today to trade at Rs 135.1. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.78% to quote at 18988.24. The index is down 0.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 2.19% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 1.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 47.02 % over last one year compared to the 37.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 0.61% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 141.75 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 80.1 on 09 Nov 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)