Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2021.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Marksans Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2021.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 182.4 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd tumbled 7.35% to Rs 66.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd lost 7.20% to Rs 511.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55022 shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd shed 7.09% to Rs 395. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10727 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd fell 6.01% to Rs 63.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)