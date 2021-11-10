Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 FY22 PAT grows 36% to Rs 135 cr, hits all-time high

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' consolidated net profit jumped 35.87% to Rs 135.03 crore on a 42.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,570.11 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

For six months ended, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit soared 108.70% to Rs 236.63 crore on a 87.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,784.35 crore in 30 September 2021 over 31 September 2020.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. Main activities are construction of warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava (under development). It has the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.

As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 84.83% stake held in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shed 1.74% to Rs 305.30 on BSE. The scrip hit a record high at Rs 320.70 during intraday trade.

