Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 3.78%, rises for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.3, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.21% in last one year as compared to a 13.31% gain in NIFTY and a 21.67% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.3, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 11437.65. The Sensex is at 38033.8, up 0.02%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 30.02% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16046.2, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 287.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.43 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 158.3, up 3.16% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 8.21% in last one year as compared to a 13.31% gain in NIFTY and a 21.67% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 9.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
