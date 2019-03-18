Volumes soar at Bharti Infratel Ltd counter

recorded volume of 1600.53 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1801.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88863 shares

GRUH Finance Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 March 2019.

recorded volume of 1600.53 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1801.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88863 shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.314.10. Volumes stood at 39587 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 36.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 36.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99858 shares. The stock dropped 3.20% to Rs.272.40. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 23.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5372 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.285.35. Volumes stood at 12328 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 7.25 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 20.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35338 shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.712.70. Volumes stood at 40550 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16599 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.3,926.25. Volumes stood at 13848 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)