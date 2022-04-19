Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.8, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.25% in last one year as compared to a 20.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.96% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28423.2, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.65, up 3.11% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 51.25% in last one year as compared to a 20.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.96% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

