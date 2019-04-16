Saregama India launches portable preloaded music device - Carvaan Go

has launched with earphone as a primary use case is meant for more personal listening experience. Keeping this in mind, the product consciously has been designed to be very light weight, as low as 88 grams. Music on the go is often associated with mobile phone, pushes this barrier and introduces an uninterrupted listening experience where there are no phone calls, or messages or a poor network to intrude your music experience.

Carvaan Go comes preloaded with 3000 evergreen songs categorised into Artistes, Specials and pre curated Playlists, FM/AM and a microSD card slot for your personal music.

You can listen to the music through earphones, Aux out cable and It is also compatible with the Carvaan App which allows one to simply select the songs or playlists from the library of 3000 songs and play through Carvaan Go. It also supports a small in-built for your night time bed side listening. It has a rechargeable battery with 7 hrs playtime.

