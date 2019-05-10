Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income decline 5.61% to Rs 4556.50 crore

Net Loss of Indian Overseas Bank reported to Rs 1985.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3606.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 5.61% to Rs 4556.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4827.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3737.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6299.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 1.58% to Rs 17631.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17915.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4556.504827.55 -6 17631.2617915.21 -2 OPM %-26.56-73.28 -12.390.39 - PBDT-3370.42-5645.40 40 -5960.55-8631.70 31 PBT-3370.42-5645.40 40 -5960.55-8631.70 31 NP-1985.16-3606.73 45 -3737.88-6299.49 41

