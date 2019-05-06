Indian Overseas Bank seeks to improve capital and montize Non Core Assets

-
ALSO READ
Observatory set up in Tehri to monitor cloud activities
Indian Overseas Bank raises Rs 300 cr via Basel III compliant bonds
Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps
RJD floats Bhojpuri slogan "Kare ke Ba, Lade ke Ba, Jeete ke Ba" for Lok Sabha polls
Indian Overseas Bank's ESPS issue gets oversubscribed
-
On 06 May 2019Toshore up capital, the Indian Overseas Bank is looking at all avenues to improve its capital position and has been actively pursuing monetization of its non-core assets. The Bank has identified 32 properties for sale including prime properties in Singapore and Hong Kong aggregating in value to Rs.900 crore. During 2018-19, the Bank has sold 6 properties ie. 1 domestic and 5 verseas properties for a value aggregating Rs.129crore which has helped in accretion to capital. It has initiated the process for sales of the remaining 26 properties valued at about Rs. 775 crore and is engaging various stakeholders for expediting sale and to derive maximum value in the process.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU