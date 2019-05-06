JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty May futures at steep premium

Dhanuka Agritech launches LARGO for cotton and chilli crop protection in India
Business Standard

Tivoli Constrt. to appoint Company Secretary

Capital Market 

For the FY 2018-19

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 read with Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the consent of the Board be and is hereby accorded to appoint Jignesh Makwana, Practicing Company Secretary, who has consented to act as Secretarial Auditor for auditing the secretarial and other related records of the Company including compliance of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder for the Financial Year 2018-19 at a remuneration of Rs. 35,000/- as recommended by the Audit Committee. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT anyone of the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to provide the necessary assistance for conducting the aforesaid audit. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT anyone of the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to file necessary forms with Registrar of Companies and to do all such act, deeds and things as may be considered necessary to give effect to the above said resolution."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU