Tivoli Constrt. to appoint Company Secretary

-
ALSO READ
STL Delivers Superlative Growth With a Strong Future Outlook
Cobrapost hits back at audit report clearing DHFL
Sebi norms on secretarial audit to improve corp governance, transparency, says ICSI
51% vote enough for forensic audit of corporate debtor: NCLT
Secretary general of ABC India elected as IFABC's EC member
-
For the FY 2018-19"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 read with Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the consent of the Board be and is hereby accorded to appoint Jignesh Makwana, Practicing Company Secretary, who has consented to act as Secretarial Auditor for auditing the secretarial and other related records of the Company including compliance of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder for the Financial Year 2018-19 at a remuneration of Rs. 35,000/- as recommended by the Audit Committee. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT anyone of the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to provide the necessary assistance for conducting the aforesaid audit. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT anyone of the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to file necessary forms with Registrar of Companies and to do all such act, deeds and things as may be considered necessary to give effect to the above said resolution."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU