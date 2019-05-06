Quick Heal Tech Buybacks equity shares

Of FV Rs 10 eachQuick Heal Technologies announced that the Company through letter dated 03 May 2019, received final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on the Draft Letter of Offer dated 24 April 2019 filed in connection with the Buyback, on 06 May 2019. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, the Company will dispatch he Letter of Offer for the Buyback to the eligible shareholders appearing on the record date of 26 April 2019, on or before Monday, 13 May 2019. You are requested to take note of the following schedule of activities in relation to the Buyback: Date of Opening of the Buyback Offer : Monday, 20 May 2019 Date of Closing of the Buyback Offer : Friday, 13 May 2019
