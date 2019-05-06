Wipro Gallagher Solutions Wins HousingWire Tech100 Award

On 06 May 2019Wipro Gallagher Solutions (WGS), a Wipro Limited company and a leading provider of loan origination software solutions, announced that its NetOxygen LOS has been named a winner of HousingWire's sixth annual HW Tech100 awards. This award recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy, across the real estate and mortgage industries. The number of applicants for the 2019 awards has increased from previous years, and the final list of 100 companies demonstrates the depth and range of technology solutions that are available for those operating in the housing economy. The awards honor tried-and-true technology solutions and also recognize startups that have made a notable impact in the mortgage industry.
